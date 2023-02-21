J&K: NHAI all set to complete construction of 800-metre-long tunnel T5 by March 15

AMN

A major relief for commuters on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, soon people would be able to bypass the Panthyal stretch in Ramban district, a point highly prone to shooting stones, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is all set to complete the construction of 800-metre-long tunnel called T5 by the 15th of March.

Senior Engineer involved in the construction of the Tunnel, Dev Raj said that the Construction Company is working day and night to complete it by or before the 15th of next month. Apart from the T5 tunnel, the NHAI will also come up with two tubes of 16.6 km in length between Ramban and Digdol (up to Sher Bibi) and then connect it with a viaduct with the Banihal expressway.

After the construction of the T5 tunnel, the chronic issue of shooting stones at Panthyal, which not only plagued 300 -the km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway for many years but also resulted in deaths and injuries, would be a thing of the past. People have expressed gratitude to the Government and administration for speeding up the work so that people can get relief from jamming and highway blockade time and again.