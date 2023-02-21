इंडियन आवाज़     21 Feb 2023 07:40:52      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

J&K: NHAI all set to complete construction of 800-metre-long tunnel T5 by March 15

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

A major relief for commuters on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, soon people would be able to bypass the Panthyal stretch in Ramban district, a point highly prone to shooting stones, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is all set to complete the construction of 800-metre-long tunnel called T5 by the 15th of March.

Senior Engineer involved in the construction of the Tunnel, Dev Raj said that the Construction Company is working day and night to complete it by or before the 15th of next month. Apart from the T5 tunnel, the NHAI will also come up with two tubes of 16.6 km in length between Ramban and Digdol (up to Sher Bibi) and then connect it with a viaduct with the Banihal expressway.

After the construction of the T5 tunnel, the chronic issue of shooting stones at Panthyal, which not only plagued 300 -the km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway for many years but also resulted in deaths and injuries, would be a thing of the past. People have expressed gratitude to the Government and administration for speeding up the work so that people can get relief from jamming and highway blockade time and again.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل گوتیرش نےخوشحال اور پُرامن افریقہ کے لیے اپنے حمایت کا اظہار کیا

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے افریقن یونین ک ...

زلزلہ تباہی: جب تک ’ضرورت ہے‘ امدادی قافلے شام جاتے رہیں گے-UN

اقوام متحدہ کی امدادی ٹیموں نے بتایا ہے کہ زلزلے سے ہولناک تب ...

کیا ایئر انڈیا کا تاریخی معاہدہ بھارت میں ملازمتیں پیدا کرے گا؟-Air India-Airbus

عندلیب اختر ٹاٹا کی ایئر لائنز کمپنی ایئر انڈیا نے 470 نئے ہو ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Serum Institute to establish centre of excellence for Infectious Diseases & Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

AMN Serum Institute of India has announced the establishment of a Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla Centre of Excellence ...

Govt to set up north India’s first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village in Haryana

AMN / WEB DESK The government is going to set up north India's first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart