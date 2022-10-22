J&K: Mughal Road reopened for vehicular traffic after two-day closure due to heavy snowfall

AMN

The historic Mughal Road, the alternate National Highway connecting the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region with Shopian district in Kashmir division was reopened for vehicular traffic today after a two-day closure due to heavy snowfall.

All the vehicles stranded on the alternative highway have been cleared. There was heavy snowfall in the high-altitude areas of Pir Ki Gal, Poshana, and adjoining places on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Due to early snowfall on October 18, the road remained closed for a day and nearly 100 passengers were stranded after traffic was suspended.