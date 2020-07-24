J&K: Lockdown restrictions put in place amidst rise in COVID cases

AMN / WEB DESK

Restrictions have been put in place in Jammu district from 6 p.m today as a part of weekend lockdown in order to prevent any further spike in the COVID cases in the district. As part of weekend lockdown, complete restrictions have been imposed on movement of individuals, vehicles and all activities, except the movement for emergency medical and other requirements. Only local Chemists, fruits, vegetables and dairy shops can remain open for community needs.

There will be complete restriction on movement of individuals, vehicles and all activities, except the movement for emergency medical requirements, from 6 p.m. on all Fridays beginning today till 6 a.m. on all Mondays.

No pass shall be required for the movement for emergency medical requirements. Only local Chemists, fruits, vegetables and dairy shops can remain open for community needs. The passengers coming out from and going to the Airport/Railway station shall be permitted to move on production of tickets.

The government employees of Essential Services’ Departments (including Medical Services) or such other departments as required by the government shall be permitted to move on production of ID proofs. No kind of curfew pass shall be issued and there shall be no restriction on the movement of goods carriers/ Oil / LPG tankers. Any violation of this order will invite strict punitive action under relevant laws.

Similarly, in Udhampur district, there will be complete restriction of movement of vehicles, persons and all activities from 10 P.M. every Friday till 5 A.M. every Monday morning, except essential services, starting from today. Essentials like Dairy, Fruits and vegetables, Chemists shall be allowed to operate. All citizens, except medical staff and essential service providers, would be required to download e-passes.

Meanwhile, strict lockdown is in force in all Kashmir districts except Bandipora till 28th of July.

In Udhampur district also, weekend lockdown is being observed from 10 p.m. tonight till Monday morning with the same conditions. In Kashmir valley also, strict lockdown is in force in all districts except Bandipora till 28th July.