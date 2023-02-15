इंडियन आवाज़     15 Feb 2023 09:09:55      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addresses ‘Rashtra Katha Shivir’ at Pransla in Gujarat

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed ‘Rashtra Katha Shivir’, organized by Swami Dharmabandhuji, Vedic Mission Trust at Pransla in Gujarat yesterday. The national-level camp provides a platform for the overall personality development of youth.

Sharing his thoughts, the Lt Governor called upon the young & brilliant minds assembled at the shivir from all parts of the country to dedicate themselves towards nation-building. He said Competence, Competitiveness and Youth will be the three major factors in shaping the future of India in the Amrit Kaal. He maintained that the speed of progress largely depends upon the young generation and said that Youth with their creativity and innovation, are the most powerful resource for societal transformation.

Mr Sinha said, education without practical experience has no purpose and we must imbibe the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and make efforts for experiential learning. He observed that we need to create an environment in which our youth are encouraged for new discoveries and new inventions. He underlined the importance of acquiring knowledge through experiences to bring change in the society.

The Lt Governor asked the youth to light the lamp of knowledge in the society and to contribute in transforming India into a knowledge economy. He said, young generation must draw inspiration from the life of towering personalities of the country like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and take India forward on the path of peace and prosperity.

The Lieutenant Governor said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every section of society is presently being provided with equal opportunity and equal access to resources. He said youth should be ready to become active partners in India’s developmental journey.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سرکردہ بھارت نژاد امریکی سیاستداں نِکّی ہیلی نے امریکی صدر کے عہدے کے چناﺅ میں شامل ہونے کا اعلان کیا ہے

جنوبی کیرولینا کی سابق گورنر اور اقوام متحدہ میں امریکہ کی س ...

وزیراعظم مودی نے امریکی صدر جوبائیڈن کے ساتھ فون پر گفتگو کی , بھارت-امریکہ جامع عالمی کلیدی ساجھیداری کے مستحکم ہونے پر اطمینان کا اظہار کیا

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے امریکی صدر جوزف آر بائیڈن کے سات ...

بناوٹی اور حقیقی خوشی

تحریر۔ عاقبہ بتول ہم لوگوں نے زندگی کے رہن سہن کو اس قدر مشک ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

World Radio Day 2023: ‘Radio and Peace’

WEB DESK World Radio Day is being celebrated across the Globe today. The day is observed every year to rais ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aero India 2023: DRDO to display wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies

@DRDO_India The 14th Aero India event will be held in Bengaluru between 13th and 17th of this month. The e ...

ISRO successfully launches second developmental flight of SSLV-D2 from Sriharikota

@isro The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the second developmental fli ...

@Powered By: Logicsart