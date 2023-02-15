J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addresses ‘Rashtra Katha Shivir’ at Pransla in Gujarat

AMN

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed ‘Rashtra Katha Shivir’, organized by Swami Dharmabandhuji, Vedic Mission Trust at Pransla in Gujarat yesterday. The national-level camp provides a platform for the overall personality development of youth.

Sharing his thoughts, the Lt Governor called upon the young & brilliant minds assembled at the shivir from all parts of the country to dedicate themselves towards nation-building. He said Competence, Competitiveness and Youth will be the three major factors in shaping the future of India in the Amrit Kaal. He maintained that the speed of progress largely depends upon the young generation and said that Youth with their creativity and innovation, are the most powerful resource for societal transformation.

Mr Sinha said, education without practical experience has no purpose and we must imbibe the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and make efforts for experiential learning. He observed that we need to create an environment in which our youth are encouraged for new discoveries and new inventions. He underlined the importance of acquiring knowledge through experiences to bring change in the society.

The Lt Governor asked the youth to light the lamp of knowledge in the society and to contribute in transforming India into a knowledge economy. He said, young generation must draw inspiration from the life of towering personalities of the country like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and take India forward on the path of peace and prosperity.

The Lieutenant Governor said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every section of society is presently being provided with equal opportunity and equal access to resources. He said youth should be ready to become active partners in India’s developmental journey.