इंडियन आवाज़     06 Mar 2023 04:05:03      انڈین آواز
J&K: LG Manoj Sinha to inaugurate Special Governance Camps today

Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Jammu and Kashmir, with a motive to reach out to the Pakistan-Occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) Displaced Persons, the UT administration is organising a series of Special Governance Camps.

These camps will be inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today at Sports Stadium, Bhour Camp in Chattha belt of Satwari in the outskirts of Jammu city.

AIR Correspondent reports that the UT Government is organizing the awareness camps under the title ‘LG’s Special Governance Camp for POJK Displaced Persons’ at different locations of Jammu province to provide them various facilities of different schemes provided by the Central and the UT Government.

However, it is for the first time that Govt. is organizing these camps and providing such facilities at the doorsteps of PoJK displaced persons living in different localities of Jammu province.

These camps will be organized at various places wherein several Government Departments like Skill Development, Social Welfare, Industries and Commerce, Employment, Youth Services and Sports, Education, Transport, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Health, EDI and Banks are going to register and saturate the Displaced Persons of PoJK under various schemes and programmes being implemented by the Government primarily focusing on Skill Development, Self Employment, Social Assistance, Studies, Sports, Financial Inclusion and likewise so that the benefits of the same are also provided to all those eligible under norms.

The awareness camps will be organised on March 6, 11 and 12 at different locations in Jammu district whereas, in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, the camps will be organised on March 12 and 15 and in Samba district on March 18 whereas in Udhampur district the Camp will be organised on March 19.

All the PoJK Displaced Persons residing at different locations of Jammu province are advised to come forward and register themselves with various departments and avail the maximum benefits.

