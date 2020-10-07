J&K: LG Manoj Sinha takes stock of medicare services at GMC Jammu

WEB DESK

Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Government Medical College Jammu and took stock of medicare services being extended to Covid and other patients.

During the visit, the LG took round of different medical units and enquired about the availability of necessary equipments and other facilities required for patient care. He also took stock of the interventions made by the hospital administration while dealing with the ongoing pandemic COVID-19.

Taking cognizance of complaints being received from general public regarding shortage of oxygen, the LG said that the fight against Covid is our collective responsibility. He directed the concerned officers to rationalise the resources and resolve the prevalent issues and also directed that senior doctors should attend to Covid patients. He also took round of Emergency Ward, High Dependency Unit and other units of the hospital before conducting a meeting with senior officers. The LG was informed that requisite supply of oxygen has been restored and there is no shortage of oxygen as on date.