J&K: LG Manoj Sinha pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his punyatithi

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha paid tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his punyatithi. The LG said Bapu’s life and teachings continue to guide the inter-dependent world in the 21st century. The LG further said the eternal values he taught will sustain human civilization in the centuries to come.

The LG appreciated the efforts of Gandhi Global Family, J&K for organizing the event and promoting Gandhian values among the younger generation and asked the voluntary organizations to join hands for eradicating the social evils. The LG also felicitated the citizens and organizations for their valuable contribution towards the service of society.