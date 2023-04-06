J&K: LG Manoj Sinha meets family members of martyr civilian Sanjay Sharma in Jammu

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today met the family members of martyr civilian Sanjay Sharma at Raj Bhawan, Jammu.

LG expressed heartfelt sympathies with the family members of the Martyr and assured every possible assistance and support to the family by the UT administration. Sanjay Sharma was killed by terrorists in Pulwama on 26th February 2023. Later, Choudhary Lal Singh, former Minister called on LG at Raj Bhawan. The former Minister discussed with the LG several matters of public importance. Meanwhile, President, All J&K Panchayat Conference, (AJKPC), Anil Sharma also called on the LG and projected various concerning issues of Panchayat Gardeners cum Guards. The LG assured the former Minister and President, AJKPC of appropriate redressal of the genuine issues and demands put forth by them during the interactions.