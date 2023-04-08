J&K LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates Tulip Garden at Sanasar in Ramban district

AMN/ WEB DESK

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that the development of water parks at twin cities of Jammu & Srinagar, establishment of cultural centres at Ramban, Udhampur, Kathua, Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts will help in building local capacities, boost employment and create favourable climate for entrepreneurship. The LG was said this while inaugurating the largest Tulip Garden of Jammu region at Sanasar tourist destination in Ramban district of Jammu division.

He said that as a “Tourism Mission” initiative 75 new destinations, 75 Sufi/religious sites, 75 new cultural heritage sites and 75 new tracks are being developed in J&K to open up new economic avenues for fulfilling the aspirations of the people. The LG revealed that the Tourism potential of Jammu is unique in many ways and with natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, magnificent cuisine and warm hospitality, it can create a niche for itself on global tourism map. He said the administration is committed to ensure all the necessary infrastructure and resources.

The Tulip Garden spread over 40 Kanals of land with 2.75 Lakh Tulip Bulbs of 25 different varieties is situated amid lush green woods and it will provide major impetus to tourism & trade activities. The Tulip Garden at Sanasar is in its full bloom and ready to welcome the visitors. The Sanasar tourist spot is located 20 kilometres away from Patnitop tourist spot along Jammu-Srinagar national highway and 130 kilometres from Jammu City.