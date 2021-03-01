J&K: LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates 2-day long 6th Technology Exhibition cum Seed Sale Mela

AMN

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha who is also the Chancellor of Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agriculture Science and Technology Kashmir (SKUAST-Kashmir) inaugurated a 2-day long 6th Technology Exhibition cum Seed Sale Mela on the theme “Shaping the Future Farming for Better Returns” at Shalimar campus of the University in Srinagar today.

The Lt. Governor inspected around 200 stalls showcasing a variety of products and technologies developed in the field of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Agroforestry, Agri-Engineering, and other related fields.

Laying special emphasis on connecting farmers with Agricultural Experts, University Academics, Agripreneurs, and Industry people, Lieutenant Governor observed that such exhibitions play an important role in offering an exceptional opportunity to farmers to access reliable, d, and relevant information, thus help in reducing farmers’ risk and uncertainty.