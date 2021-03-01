‘Nirav Modi Has a Case to Answer in India’: UK Court Clears Extradition of Fugitive Diamantaire in PNB Scam
Govt announces new guidelines to curb misuse of social media platforms
India, Pakistan Agree to Ceasefire on LoC from Midnight of Feb 24
Bharat Bandh on February 26 as 8 crore traders to protest against GST
Farmers angry over government notices, closure of main roads at Ghazipur border
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Mar 2021 02:03:11      انڈین آواز

J&K: LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates 2-day long 6th Technology Exhibition cum Seed Sale Mela

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha who is also the Chancellor of Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agriculture Science and Technology Kashmir (SKUAST-Kashmir) inaugurated a 2-day long 6th Technology Exhibition cum Seed Sale Mela on the theme “Shaping the Future Farming for Better Returns” at Shalimar campus of the University in Srinagar today.

The Lt. Governor inspected around 200 stalls showcasing a variety of products and technologies developed in the field of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Agroforestry, Agri-Engineering, and other related fields.

Laying special emphasis on connecting farmers with Agricultural Experts, University Academics, Agripreneurs, and Industry people, Lieutenant Governor observed that such exhibitions play an important role in offering an exceptional opportunity to farmers to access reliable, d, and relevant information, thus help in reducing farmers’ risk and uncertainty.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Shooting; Angad Bajwa shines in Skeet Team’s bronze medal win

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Riding on Angad Bajwa's superb showing , Indian Skeet team beat Kazakhstan to ...

Hockey: Europe tour will help team set parameters for Olympic preparation, says Skipper PR Sreejesh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi A confident Indian hockey team is all-set to take on world No. 6 Germany in t ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسین 25 ملکوں کو سپلائی کی گئی

وزیر خارجہ ایس جئے شنکر نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسی ...

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz