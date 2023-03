AMN

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the joyous occasion of Holi, the festival of colours.

He wished that the joy and colour touch the lives of all, strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and usher in peace, prosperity and happiness for all.

In a message, the LG said that the festival of colours symbolises the spirit of togetherness and harmony. He said Holi inspires us to rejoice in the grandeur of existence and in all its varied colours.