FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jun 2022 02:19:00      انڈین آواز

J&K: LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath pilgrims for Kashmir Valley

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / SRINAGAR

The first batch of Shri Amarnath pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar-base camp in Jammu for Kashmir Valley this morning amid tight security arrangements.

The first batch was formally flagged off by the J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha amid the chanting of mantras after the special puja was performed at the Base Camp around 4:30 am today.

This year’s 43 day long annual pilgrimage to Shri Amarnath Cave Shrine in Kashmir Valley is commencing tomorrow from Pahalgam and Baltal tracks in Kashmir Valley. There was huge enthusiasm among the Yatris considering the fact that due to Covid Pandemic , Yatra was suspended for the last two years.

Unprecedented security measures have been made for this Year’s Amarnath Yatra . Adequate number of CRPF, state police and armed police personnel have been deployed in Jammu city and on Jammu- Srinagar National Highway and Pathankot- Jammu National Highway. The convoy of vehicles ferrying pilgrims from Jammu base camp to Srinagar were being escorted by the security personnel.

In a major decision aimed at protection, safety and security of Shri Amarnath Ji Pilgrims, the Ministry of Home Affairs and J&K Government have decided not to allow any yatri to move from Jammu to Srinagar after movement of the Road Opening Party as allowing yatra only under the ROP has also been made part of the SOP now.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Nikhat Zareen promises to bring medal in commonwealth games & Olympics

Neelam Jeena / New Delhi A buoyant new world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen looked confident on Monday of re ...

Khelo India Youth Games conclude; Haryana regains top position followed by Mahasporashtra & Karnataka

AMN / PANCHKULA The closing ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games will be held at Indradanush Auditorium Panc ...

US: Judge dismisses molestation lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo

AMN / A molestation lawsuit against football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been dismissed by a US distric ...

خبرنامہ

اردو کے نامور نقاد ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ انتقال کرگئے

 اردو کے نامور نقاد پروفیسر ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ کا امریکہ م ...

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart