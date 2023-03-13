J&K: LG Manoj Sinha approves enhancement of ex-gratia relief to next of kin of CAPF personnel who attain martyrdom in line of duty

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Administrative Council (AC) under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved the enhancement of ex-gratia relief to Next of Kin of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) personnel who attain martyrdom in the line of duty.

Our Jammu Correspondent reports that according to the decision, CAPF personnel from Jammu and Kashmir who attain martyrdom in the line of duty, within or outside the territorial jurisdiction of J&K, will receive ex-gratia relief equivalent to that provided to the martyrs of defence personnel.

As per the decision, the NoKs of martyred CAPF personnel will now receive 25 lakh rupees as ex-gratia relief, a substantial increase from the previous amount of five lakh rupees.

The decision demonstrates the commitment of the UT administration to supporting the NoKs of security forces who make the supreme sacrifice in the service to the nation.