J&K: LG announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for kin of those killed in cloudburst

AMN
Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the Next of Kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic cloudburst and flash floods in Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir. The grievously injured would be given Rs 50 thousand each and Rs 12,700 under SDRF shall also be disbursed.
Besides, relief under SDRF for loss of houses, utensils, clothing, household goods, cattle, cattle shed, loss of agricultural land etc. shall also be provided by the Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar. The LG said that the UT government will do everything possible to support and protect the affected families.