J&K: Khelo India Winter Games begins in Gulmarg

AMN / WEB DESK

The third edition of Khelo India Winter Games kicked off at Gulmarg in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir today. Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur declared open the games.

Over 1500 sportspersons from across the country will be participating in nine different winter sports disciplines, during the next five-days. The sports event is being organised after the successful conduct of first two editions. Jammu and Kashmir holds the distinction to have topped in both the previous editions of the Khelo India Winter Games held so far.

Mr Thakur reached the world famous Ski resort at Gulmarg yesterday. Earlier this month, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the Union Minister launched the Anthem, Mascot and Jersey of the Games at Raj Bhavan Jammu.