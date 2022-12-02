J&K infiltration: Cache of arms, heroin recovered by Indian Army

AMN

Based on specific input of infiltration by multiple intelligence agencies and JKP in Uri Sector, an intelligence-based operation was launched by Indian Army in general area astride line of control from 29 November 2022 to 01 December 2022.

During this operation, teams of the Indian Army observed initiation of own early warning mechanisms close to line of control and immediately launched a search-and-destroy operation in the area.

During the course of this operation warlike stores and narcotic substances including two AK 74 Assault Rifles, two Chinese pistols along with two AK 74 Assault Rifle Magazines and two pistol magazines and 117 rounds of AK 74 Assault Rifle Ammunition and 10 sealed packets of white narcotic substance (likely to be heroin) with Pakistani markings were recovered on 01 December 2022 at 300 meters from of Line of Control onto own side. This operation of the Indian Army successfully thwarted the plans of the enemy and once again highlighted its nefarious designs.