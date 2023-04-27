J&K: High-level security review meeting held ahead of Amarnath Yatra

AMN

A high-level security review meeting was held by ADGP Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh today to discuss the security scenario following the terror attack on an Army truck in Poonch and the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

The meeting was held to ensure better coordination between security agencies in order to strengthen the security grid ahead of the Amarnath Yatra as well as review the security situation in the region. The meeting was attended by top-ranking officers of paramilitary forces and J&K police. Pertinently, the NIA court had also issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists of Kishtwar operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), and security agencies believe that they were trying to revive terrorism in Chenab Valley.