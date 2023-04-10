इंडियन आवाज़     10 Apr 2023 06:47:27      انڈین آواز
J&K govt to organise 3-day ‘Baisakhi Mahotsav 2023’ from April 13 to celebrate Dogra culture

AMN

The Directorate of Tourism, Jammu is going to organise a three-day ‘Baisakhi Mahotsav 2023’ from April 13 to 15 2023 to celebrate Dogra culture and heritage. Our Jammu Correspondent reports that during the festival celebrations will be held at various locations across Jammu Division including Gulabgarh-Paddar in Kishtwar, Devika in Udhampur, Mansar Lake in Samba, Dera Baba Banda Bahadur in Reasi, Jia Pota Ghat in Akhnoor and Nangali Sahib Gurudwara in Poonch as well as Mubarak Mandi Complex, Maharaja Hari Singh Park and Peer Kho in Jammu district.

On April 13th, a grand Cultural Procession (Shobha Yatra) will be organised from historic Raghunath Mandir to Mubarak Mandi Complex in Jammu where cultural performances will mark the celebrations from April 13th to April 15th 2023. On April 14th, a Kite Flying Festival will be celebrated at Maharaja Hari Singh Park, Jammu and the traditional ‘Tonga Buggy’ ride of Kanak Mandi will be revived.

A cultural programme will also be organised at Peer Kho Temple along with Dogri Dhaam. However, cultural festivities will continue daily in the evening at Mubarak Mandi and Maharaja Hari Singh Park in Jammu with other activities in rotation at popular locations. Decorative gates, night illumination of the old city, chariot rides, live painting bazaar, storytelling sessions on Dogra folklore and legacy, dhol beaters and Dogra band will be highlights of the event.

A replica of a Dogra Village will also be displayed at Mubarak Mandi Complex during the festival. The department has sought suggestions from stakeholders and bazaar associations for the successful organisation of the festival. However, various bazaar associations welcomed the decision and assured full cooperation and active participation in all the festival activities planned by the department.

