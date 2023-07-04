इंडियन आवाज़     04 Jul 2023 06:22:48      انڈین آواز
J&K Govt increases retirement age for university professors to 65

In a significant development, Jammu and Kashmir Government has raised the age of superannuation for university professors in the union territory.

The Administrative Council under the Chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, raised the retirement age of University Professors from 62 to 65 years.

The government’s decision aims to recognize the invaluable expertise and experience possessed by university professors and provide them with a longer tenure to contribute to the academic landscape of the region.

By extending the retirement age, the government hopes to retain qualified and dedicated faculty members who can continue to enrich the teaching, research, and administrative aspects of the universities.

