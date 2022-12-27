heater
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Dec 2022 11:24:50      انڈین آواز

J&K: Govt Hospitals conduct COVID mock drills in presence of Medical Superintendents

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Like other parts of the country, Mock drills were also conducted across the Jammu Division. In Jammu, the Mock drill was conducted in Government Gandhi Nagar Hospital. Medical Superintendent of Gandhi Nagar Hospital, Jammu, Dr. Arun Sharma, said that this mock drill has been organised to check all equipment including the working of oxygen generation plants in the hospital. He said, out of five oxygen generation plants, four are working properly and one oxygen plant has a minor problem that will be sorted out by the Engineering department within days.

In Government District Hospital Samba, a mock drill was conducted in presence of Medical Superintendent, Dr. Mohinder Kumar Sharma. He said, the drill was carried out to take stock of Covid preparedness and to check the level of preparedness of the hospital in terms of equipment, procedure, and human resources.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بزنس ڈائجسٹ

بھارت، بنگلہ دیش اقتصادی ساجھیداریبھارت اور بنگلہ دیش نے اق ...

پلاسٹک نے کشمیری خواتین کے لیے روزگار مشکل بنا دیا

سمیر مشتاقکشمیر میں خواتین کاریگروں کے پاس روایتی ٹوکریاں ب ...

دسترخوان پر باجرے کی شان

عندلیب اخترعام طور پر جوار، باجرے جیسے موٹے اناج کوجانوروں ا ...

MARQUEE

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart