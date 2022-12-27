J&K: Govt Hospitals conduct COVID mock drills in presence of Medical Superintendents

AMN

Like other parts of the country, Mock drills were also conducted across the Jammu Division. In Jammu, the Mock drill was conducted in Government Gandhi Nagar Hospital. Medical Superintendent of Gandhi Nagar Hospital, Jammu, Dr. Arun Sharma, said that this mock drill has been organised to check all equipment including the working of oxygen generation plants in the hospital. He said, out of five oxygen generation plants, four are working properly and one oxygen plant has a minor problem that will be sorted out by the Engineering department within days.

In Government District Hospital Samba, a mock drill was conducted in presence of Medical Superintendent, Dr. Mohinder Kumar Sharma. He said, the drill was carried out to take stock of Covid preparedness and to check the level of preparedness of the hospital in terms of equipment, procedure, and human resources.