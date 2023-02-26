J&K govt dismisses three employees for anti-national activities

AMN

Jammu and Kashmir Government on Sunday dismissed three employees under Article 311 of the Constitution of India for their involvement in anti-national activities.

The activities of these employees had come to the notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they found them involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the State, such as involvement in terror-related activities and drug trafficking.

The employees dismissed from Government service included a Junior Engineer (Public Works Department) in PMGSY, Bandipore, an orderly in Social Welfare Department in Kupwara district and a Teacher in Government Middle School in Mahore area of Reasi district.

These employees were found involved in mobilizing people in support of terrorists and also inciting youth to join terrorist ranks, drug trafficking and planting IEDs, on the instructions of terrorists operating from Pakistan, thus causing loss of human lives and damage to public properties.

Prior to these three dismissals, 44 Government officials have been dismissed in J&K invoking provisions of Article 311 of Constitution of India.