J&K: Govt decides to bear educational expenses of children of policemen killed in militancy related incidents

AMN

The government has decided to bear the monthly school fee, transportation charges and annual uniform charges of the first two children of those police personnel who lost their lives in line of duties in J&K due to militancy related incidents and violence up to class 12th in any school. Authorities have also asked the management of private schools to treat these students as part of admission under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

The government will reimburse the expenditure towards monthly fee, transportation charges upto a maximum ceiling of 3,000 rupees per child per month. Besides, the government will also reimburse one time annual uniform charges up to a maximum ceiling of 10,000 rupees per child per year and one-time expenditure on only text books prescribed by the respective boards if any, up to class 12th in any school of both government and private, within the territorial jurisdiction of J&K.

The reimbursement on account of monthly fee, transport charges, shall be made on quarterly basis by the concerned District Superintendent of Police, on the production of relevant vouchers, where the family of the Martyr ordinarily resides. However, the reimbursement on account of expenditure incurred on uniform and books would be reimbursed in the month of April every year subject to the ceiling and condition. The children shall be eligible for reimbursement of education expenses even if the widow of the martyr remarries.