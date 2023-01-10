FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Jan 2023 05:29:04      انڈین آواز

J&K: Govt decides to bear educational expenses of children of policemen killed in militancy related incidents

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The government has decided to bear the monthly school fee, transportation charges and annual uniform charges of the first two children of those police personnel who lost their lives in line of duties in J&K due to militancy related incidents and violence up to class 12th in any school. Authorities have also asked the management of private schools to treat these students as part of admission under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

The government will reimburse the expenditure towards monthly fee, transportation charges upto a maximum ceiling of 3,000 rupees per child per month. Besides, the government will also reimburse one time annual uniform charges up to a maximum ceiling of 10,000 rupees per child per year and one-time expenditure on only text books prescribed by the respective boards if any, up to class 12th in any school of both government and private, within the territorial jurisdiction of J&K.

The reimbursement on account of monthly fee, transport charges, shall be made on quarterly basis by the concerned District Superintendent of Police, on the production of relevant vouchers, where the family of the Martyr ordinarily resides. However, the reimbursement on account of expenditure incurred on uniform and books would be reimbursed in the month of April every year subject to the ceiling and condition. The children shall be eligible for reimbursement of education expenses even if the widow of the martyr remarries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم مودی نے بیرون ملک مقیم بھارتیوں کی جد و جہد اور حصولیابیوں کو دستاویزی شکل دینے کی اپیل کی ہے

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے اپیل کی ہے کہ مختلف ملکوں میں آباد ہن ...

ٹی وی چینلز کو پریشان کن فوٹیجز، تکلیف دہ تصاویر نشر کرنے سے متعلق انتباہ

ADVISORY FOR TV CHANNELS پروگرام کوڈ کے برخلاف خون، لاشوں، جسمانی حمل ...

اتراکھنڈ میں جوشی مٹھ میں زمین دھنسنے کے واقعات کے بعد راحت اور امدادی کارروائی میں تیزی #Joshimath

اتراکھنڈ کے چیف سکریٹری ڈاکٹر ایس ایس سندھو نے دہرہ دون میں آ ...

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

Scientific community will play important in achieving new heights: PM at Science Congress

By Andalib Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today that India's scientific community would play an impor ...

@Powered By: Logicsart