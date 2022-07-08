J&K govt cancels Police Sub Inspectors’ recruitment, recommends CBI probe

AMN

Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday cancelled the J&K Police Sub Inspectors’ recruitment and recommended a CBI probe in the matter. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said that the JKP Sub Inspector recruitment has been cancelled and a CBI probe has been recommended into the selection process. He further said that the culprits will be brought to justice soon. J&K Government on June 10 had constituted a committee to enquire into the alleged irregularities in the written test conducted by Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB). The panel was asked to submit its report or recommendations within fifteen days. The list of 7200 candidates who had cleared the written exams and qualified for the physical test was displayed online on June 4 by the JKSSB. With the list of shortlisted candidates out, the recruitment exam came under the scanner after several aspirants called it a “fraud” and “unfair” as over 20 siblings qualified for the police recruitment.

Various political parties too had joined the chorus. JKSSB had issued notice for the recruitment of 1200 posts of PSI in Police Department.