J&K: Four terrorists gunned down in twin encounters in South Kashmir

AMN

Four terrorists were gunned down in twin encounters in south Kashmir, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, yesterday.

Police said two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in Kujar area of Kulgam district.

In another encounter in south Kashmir, two terrorists were neutralized by security forces in Hangalgund village in Kokernag area of Anantnag district. The slain terrorists have been identified as Junaid & Basit Bhat who were associated with Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit.

Terrorist Basit was involved in the killing of BJP Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar & his wife, a Panch last year in Anantnag.

Meanwhile, security forces have recovered a 15-kg IED that was planted in Village Armullah village in Litter area of Pulwama district. Two terrorists were arrested in connection with this crime. Investigation in the matter is on. Further details are awaited.