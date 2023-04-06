इंडियन आवाज़     06 Apr 2023 11:12:56      انڈین آواز
J&K: Food & Drugs Administration of UT, in collaboration with FSSAI, to organise Eat Right Millet Mela

Published On: By

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Food & Drugs Administration of the Union Territory, in collaboration with the Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), is going to organise an Eat Right Millet Mela (ERMM) in Jammu and a Walkathon in both Katra and Jammu towns.

The Eat Right Millet Walkathon will take place at Fountain Chowk in Katra on April 7 at 8 AM and at Government Women College, Gandhi Nagar Jammu on April 8 at 10 AM. The Eat Right Millet Mela will feature various activities such as cultural programs, painting and poster competitions, rangoli and food stalls showcasing millet-based food items. These events aim to promote the inclusion of millets in daily meals to prevent lifestyle non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, improve cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

