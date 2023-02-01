इंडियन आवाज़     01 Feb 2023 05:58:20      انڈین آواز
J&K: FM Sitharaman allocates Rs 35,581cr in Union budget to UT

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been allocated 35,581 crore rupees in the Union budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha today. AIR Correspondent reports that the budget documents reveal that J&K has been allocated 35,581 crore rupees in the Union budget for 2023-24. There has been a massive hike in revised estimates for the current financial year. The revised estimates for the Union Territory have been hiked to 44,538 rupees against budget estimates of 35,581 crore rupees.

