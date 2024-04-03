J&K: First Phase of General Elections to Be Held On April 19

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, the fate of 12 candidates will be decided by over 16.23 lakh voters of 4-Udhampur Lok Sabha seat in the first phase of General Elections to be held on April 19. Akashvani Jammu Correspondent reports that the 4-Udhampur parliamentary constituency is spread over five districts including Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Udhampur and Kathua. There are 16,23,195 registered voters in the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat including 8,45,283 male, 7,77,899 female and 13 transgender electors. The Election Commission of India has set up 2637 polling stations across the constituency, of which 2457 are situated in rural areas and 180 in urban areas, ensuring accessibility and convenience for voters from all corners of the constituency. Of notable mention is the inclusion of 23,637 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) within the electoral roll. The young voters, aged 18-19 years, stands at 45,825 male voters, 38,641 female voters and 2 transgender, totaling 84,468 potential first-time voters.

The constituency boasts a considerable elderly population, with 12,020 male voters and 13,612 female voters aged 80 above, totaling 25,632 seasoned voters contributing to the electoral discourse.