FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Apr 2024 04:45:07      انڈین آواز

J&K: First Phase of General Elections to Be Held On April 19

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, the fate of 12 candidates will be decided by over 16.23 lakh voters of 4-Udhampur Lok Sabha seat in the first phase of General Elections to be held on April 19. Akashvani Jammu Correspondent reports that the 4-Udhampur parliamentary constituency is spread over five districts including Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Udhampur and Kathua. There are 16,23,195 registered voters in the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat including 8,45,283 male, 7,77,899 female and 13 transgender electors. The Election Commission of India has set up 2637 polling stations across the constituency, of which 2457 are situated in rural areas and 180 in urban areas, ensuring accessibility and convenience for voters from all corners of the constituency. Of notable mention is the inclusion of 23,637 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) within the electoral roll. The young voters, aged 18-19 years, stands at 45,825 male voters, 38,641 female voters and 2 transgender, totaling 84,468 potential first-time voters.

The constituency boasts a considerable elderly population, with 12,020 male voters and 13,612 female voters aged 80 above, totaling 25,632 seasoned voters contributing to the electoral discourse.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سپریم کورٹ نے گمراہ کن اشتہارات پر پتنجلی آیوروید اور بابا رام دیو کی سرزنش کی۔

AMN / WEB DESK سپریم کورٹ نے گمراہ کن اشتہارات کے معاملے میں منگل ...

سپریم کورٹ نے ایم پی سنجے سنگھ کو ضمانت دی، ای ڈی نے مخالفت نہیں کی۔- sanjay singh

نئی دہلی: عام آدمی پارٹی کے رکن پارلیمنٹ سنجے سنگھ کو دہلی ای ...

مختار انصاری کو حامیوں کی ایک بڑی بھیڑ کے درمیان سپرد خاک کر دیا گیا۔

اے ایم این/غازی پور سابق ایم ایل اے مختار انصاری کو ہفتہ ک ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean couples to have ba ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

 Sheyphali Sharan Takes Charge as PDG of PIB

AMN Senior Information Service Officer Sheyphali B Sharan today took over the charge of Principal Director ...

Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...

@Powered By: Logicsart