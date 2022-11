AMN

Eight people including four women killed in Jammu and Kashmir, when a taxi was skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge at Alsar village in Kishtwar district on Wednesday evening.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Divansh Yadav said that the accident took place near Alsar village 95 km from Kishtwar when driver of the vehicle lost control over it. He said the search operation is still on.