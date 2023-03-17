J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh chairs security review meeting in Rajouri

AMN

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh yesterday called for more efforts from field officers to track the culprits involved in the January 01 Dhangri terror attack in which seven people were killed and 14 were injured in Jammu and Kashmir, who are still roaming free.

The Police Chief said the close synergy between forces is vital to have a strengthened intelligence network on the field.

The Top Cop appreciated the synergy between the forces and intelligence agencies which he said has marred many evil intentions of Pakistan and its terror agencies regularly.

The DGP stressed further strengthening the intelligence network at the grassroots level of all forces.

The DGP also said that Pakistan is using all methods to involve our youth in the drug menace and the regular seizure of various consignments of narcotics has spoiled their evil intentions. He said stern actions and synchronised efforts of all forces will definitely demolish the whole network of the drug trade.

The Top Cop was on a visit to the Rajouri district where he held a high-level security review meeting of the Rajouri-Poonch range.

The joint security meeting of all the forces held in Police Lines Rajouri was attended by top army officers in the region including GOC, Ace of Spades Division and GOC Romeo Force.

Worth to mention, the Ace of Spades division is having the prime mandate of looking after the security of the Line of Control (LoC) forward locations while Romeo Force looks after the security of Anti Infiltration Obstacle System as well as of hinterland security in Rajouri and Poonch districts.