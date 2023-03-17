इंडियन आवाज़     17 Mar 2023 08:41:55      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh chairs security review meeting in Rajouri

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh yesterday called for more efforts from field officers to track the culprits involved in the January 01 Dhangri terror attack in which seven people were killed and 14 were injured in Jammu and Kashmir, who are still roaming free.

The Police Chief said the close synergy between forces is vital to have a strengthened intelligence network on the field.

The Top Cop appreciated the synergy between the forces and intelligence agencies which he said has marred many evil intentions of Pakistan and its terror agencies regularly.

The DGP stressed further strengthening the intelligence network at the grassroots level of all forces.

The DGP also said that Pakistan is using all methods to involve our youth in the drug menace and the regular seizure of various consignments of narcotics has spoiled their evil intentions. He said stern actions and synchronised efforts of all forces will definitely demolish the whole network of the drug trade.

The Top Cop was on a visit to the Rajouri district where he held a high-level security review meeting of the Rajouri-Poonch range.

The joint security meeting of all the forces held in Police Lines Rajouri was attended by top army officers in the region including GOC, Ace of Spades Division and GOC Romeo Force.

Worth to mention, the Ace of Spades division is having the prime mandate of looking after the security of the Line of Control (LoC) forward locations while Romeo Force looks after the security of Anti Infiltration Obstacle System as well as of hinterland security in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ترکیہ کے زلزہ زدہ علاقوں کا دورہ

افتخار گیلانی زلزلے کی تباہ کاری اور اس سے پیدا شدہ ہنگامی ...

ڈاکٹر سیدنا مفضل سیف الدین، امیر جامعہ، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ منتخب

جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے کورٹ(انجمن) کے اراکین نے ڈاکٹر سیدنا مف ...

گؤشالوں کی اقتصادی صلاحیت کو بہتر بنانے کی تجویز

اے ایم اینمویشی ہندوستان میں روایتی کاشتکاری کے نظام کا ایک ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart