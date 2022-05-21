J&K Delimitation Commission order comes into force

WEB DESK

Jammu and Kashmir delimitation commission’s order on electoral segments in the Union Territory came into force after the Central government issued the notification in this regard yesterday.

Union Law and Justice Ministry issued a notification declaring May 20 as the date on which the order of the delimitation commission shall come into effect.

The delimitation commission was headed by Justice (Retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai, former chief election commissioner of India, Sushil Chandra, and J&K election commissioner KK Gupta.

In its reorganization of electoral segments, the commission has delimited 90 assembly seats for J&K out of which 47 are for the Kashmir division 43 for Jammu division.

For the first time, 9 seats have been reserved for scheduled tribe (ST) candidates and 7 for the scheduled caste (SC) candidates.

Two seats will be nominated out of the Kashmiri Pandit community and in a significant development, both members thus nominated would have voting rights like the elected members.

The commission has not made any delimitation for the 24 seats reserved for the Pakistan-occupied part of Jammu and Kashmir.

