FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 May 2022 10:40:40      انڈین آواز

J&K Delimitation Commission order comes into force

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Jammu and Kashmir delimitation commission’s order on electoral segments in the Union Territory came into force after the Central government issued the notification in this regard yesterday.

Union Law and Justice Ministry issued a notification declaring May 20 as the date on which the order of the delimitation commission shall come into effect.

The delimitation commission was headed by Justice (Retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai, former chief election commissioner of India, Sushil Chandra, and J&K election commissioner KK Gupta.

In its reorganization of electoral segments, the commission has delimited 90 assembly seats for J&K out of which 47 are for the Kashmir division 43 for Jammu division.

For the first time, 9 seats have been reserved for scheduled tribe (ST) candidates and 7 for the scheduled caste (SC) candidates.

Two seats will be nominated out of the Kashmiri Pandit community and in a significant development, both members thus nominated would have voting rights like the elected members.

The commission has not made any delimitation for the 24 seats reserved for the Pakistan-occupied part of Jammu and Kashmir.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Archery World Cup 2022: Indian men’s compound team wins successive gold medals

The Indian men's compound team won gold medal in Archery World Cup 2022 Stage-Two in Gwangju, South Korea toda ...

India’s Nikhat Zareen scripts history, clinches gold at Women’s World Boxing Championships

AMN India's Nikhat Zareen Wins Gold At Women's World Boxing ChampionshipsIndia's Nikhat Zareen won the gold ...

History Created: India beat Indonesia 3-0 to lift maiden Thomas Cup trophy

AMN Indian Men's Badminton team on Sunday scripted history by winning the Thomas Cup for the first time eve ...

MARQUEE

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

@Powered By: Logicsart