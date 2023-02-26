इंडियन आवाज़     26 Feb 2023 08:01:39      انڈین آواز
J&K: Civilian shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama

AMN

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists this morning fired upon one civilian at Achan hamlet in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district while he was on way to a local market. He was immediately shifted to the hospital however he succumbed to his grievous injuries.

The civilian killed in the attack identified as Sanjay Sharma from the Kashmiri Pandit community.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off by the security forces and a massive manhunt was launched to nab the assailants involved in the terror attack. Further details are awaited.

