JK Cement Begins Work on ₹3,000 Crore Greenfield Plant in Jaisalmer

AMN / Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

— JK Cement Ltd., one of India’s leading cement manufacturers, has commenced construction of its new greenfield cement plant in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, with a planned investment of around ₹3,000 crore. The project marks a major milestone in the company’s strategy to expand its footprint, boost capacity, and support India’s infrastructure growth.

Spread across 525 acres, the facility is expected to be operational by early 2027. Its location has been chosen for ready access to rich limestone reserves, ensuring raw material security, while also being strategically placed to serve high-demand markets in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Haryana. The presence of an established dealer network in the region is expected to further strengthen market penetration.

Highlighting the company’s vision, Managing Director Raghavpat Singhania said the plant represents “a future-ready enterprise” that will expand production, create jobs, and contribute to regional development, while upholding sustainability through technologies such as waste heat recovery systems.

Echoing the sentiment, CEO & Joint MD Madhavkrishna Singhania called the project a “defining moment” in JK Cement’s growth journey. He emphasized that the plant’s modern design and eco-friendly practices will enable the company to meet customer needs more effectively and deliver value to both stakeholders and local communities.

The project is also expected to act as a catalyst for employment and skill development in the Jaisalmer region, aligning with the company’s broader social responsibility initiatives.

With this expansion, JK Cement is reinforcing its leadership in the Indian cement sector while preparing to meet rising demand driven by housing, infrastructure, and industrial projects. The investment underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable growth and innovation.