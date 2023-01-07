FreeCurrencyRates.com

J&K: Board of School Education announces tentative date sheets for annual examination of classes 10th to 12th

Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Board of School Education (BOSE) on Saturday announced tentative date sheets for annual regular examination of classes 10th to 12th commencing from March 4 for soft zone and April 8 for hard zones. 

This is for the first time, students of J&K will appear in the annual regular board examination in March and April session respectively. Similarly, the BOSE is likely to hold annual regular exams of 11th standard from March 6 in soft zones and April 10 in hard zones respectively. Likewise, the exams of 10th standard are likely to commence from March 9 while the exams of hard zones will begin from April 11. Worth to mention, the Board of School Education has identified 444 such schools in the both Jammu and Kashmir divisions of the Union Territory for which annual regular examinations will be held in the month of April instead of March.

