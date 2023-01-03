J&K: Authorities impose night curfew in strip of 1 KM from International Border in Samba district

The authorities have imposed night curfew from 9 PM to 6 AM in a strip of 1 km from the International Border in Samba district of Jammu division.

Border Security Force (BSF) during the meeting of District level standing committee on Border Security, took up the issue of imposition of night curfew in the border area enabling them to perform their duties more effectively. The Deputy Commissioner, Samba has issued the Order for imposing night curfew along the International Border. The Order reads, to ensure smooth functioning as well as better domination of border by BSF and to preclude nefarious activities close to the border areas, the regulation in the movement of people has become imminent, particularly in the area upto 1 Km from the International Border.

The order further reads that no person or group of persons, shall move in the areas up to 1 Km along the International Border in district Samba from 9 PM to 6 AM and any person found violating the order shall be dealt with, in accordance with law.