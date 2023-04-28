इंडियन आवाज़     28 Apr 2023 09:24:41      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

J&K: Attack in Poonch district carried out with local support, says DGP Dilbagh Singh

AMN
Director General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir Dilbagh Singh today said that the April 21 attack in Bhata Durian area of Poonch district, in which five soldiers were killed, was carried out with active local support. He added that terrorists had used steel-coated armor-piercing bullets and IEDs to target army vehicles to inflict maximum damage.

DGP further said the intense search to track the natural hide-outs used by terrorists is being launched. He informed that initial investigations suggest that nine to 12 foreign militants may be active in Rajouri-Poonch area, who may have infiltrated recently.

The DGP also said the terrorists were provided shelter at one place and then provided transport to carry out the attack at another place. They had done proper recee of the area and despite rain, they succeeded to target the army vehicle that was plying with almost zero speed due to a blind turn.

The DGP was talking to reporters after taking stock of the ongoing search operations in Darhal area of Rajouri district today.

