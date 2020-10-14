J&K: Army foils suspected BAT action from Pakistani side along LoC

WEB DESK

Indian Army today foiled suspected BAT action from Pakistani side along the Line of Control in Tangdhar sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a tweet said that suspected Border Action Team action bid was foiled in Tangdhar.

It said that today in the early morning, suspicious activity of 3 to 4 intruders was observed by troops, close to forward post along the Line of Control.

However, the timely action by troops averted the infiltration bid.

Meanwhile, searches and surveillance in the area was under progress.