Sharad Pawar objects the language used by Maha Governor, Writes to PM
Notification for 3rd Phase of Bihar Assembly Elections issued
Interview for jobs abolished in 23 States and 8 UTs so far
India, China agree to maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels
“Victim Was at Least Entitled To Decent Cremation”: High Court On Hathras Case
इंडियन आवाज़     15 Oct 2020 12:16:20      انڈین آواز

J&K: Army foils suspected BAT action from Pakistani side along LoC

WEB DESK

Indian Army today foiled suspected BAT action from Pakistani side along the Line of Control in Tangdhar sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a tweet said that suspected Border Action Team action bid was foiled in Tangdhar.

It said that today in the early morning, suspicious activity of 3 to 4 intruders was observed by troops, close to forward post along the Line of Control.

However, the timely action by troops averted the infiltration bid.

Meanwhile, searches and surveillance in the area was under progress.

SPORTS

Tough task ahead of women archers to secure full quota at Olympics: Deepika Kumari

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace archer Deepika Kumari feels that lack of competitions due to lockdown has ...

Football: Bhawanipore’s pip Garhwal 2-1 in Hero I-League qualifier

HSB / Kolkata Goals from Philip Adjah and Pankaj Moula helped Bhawanipore FC overpower Garhwal FC 2-1 in th ...

خبرنامہ

مرکز ریاستوں کیلئے قرضہ حاصل کرنے میں سہولت فراہم کرے گا:وزیر خزانہ

وزیرخزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے کہاہے کہ مرکز اُن ریاستوں کے لئے ...

جرمنی نے یونان اور سائپرس کے ساتھ کشیدگی پر ترکی کو تنقید کا نشانہ بنایا

جرمنی کے وزیر خارجہ نے مشرقی بحیرہ روم میں، اُن یکطرفہاقداما ...

ملک میں کووڈ-اُنیس سے متاثرہ باسٹھ لاکھ سے زیادہ افراد صحتیاب ہوچکے ہیں

حکومت نے کہا ہے کہ ملک میں کووڈ-اُنیس کے صحتیاب مریضوںکی تعدا ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

