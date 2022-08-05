AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is going on smoothly from both the routes of Baltal and Pahalgam in Kashmir valley.

So far, more than three lakh Yatris have taken Darshan to the holy cave. Meanwhile, amid tight security a fresh batch of 174 pilgrims left from the Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp in Jammu this morning towards Kashmir valley.

However, due to the closure of Jammu- Srinagar National Highway, the Yatris have been halted at Yatri Niwas Chanderkote in Ramban District. They will stay there till the traffic is resumed. The Jammu- Srinagar National Highway is blocked due to the landslides and shooting stones at Mehad and Cafeteria Mode following the heavy rainfall. The road clearance operation was going on till the last reports came in.

Meanwhile, a fresh batch of 899 Budha Amarnath Yatra pilgrims left from the Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp towards Budha Amarnath in Poonch district.

J&K: Amarnath Ji Yatra going on smoothly from Baltal and Pahalgam

