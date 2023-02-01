J&K: Agriculture department procured 3.36 lakh quintal paddy in 2022

AMN

The agriculture department in Jammu and Kashmir procured 3.36 lakh quintal paddy from more than 6,500 farmers last year. The department has established 23 procurement mandis to maintain a reasonable price for agriculture products. During the year, 3.36 lakh quintal paddy was procured covering 6,549 farmers and 68.88 crore rupees were credited to their accounts within 48 hours through direct benefit transfer. Director of Agriculture Jammu, K K Sharma said

Jammu and Kashmir stand at the third position in terms of farmers’ income as the department worked tirelessly even during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect the interests of farmers and holistic development of the agriculture sector.