High turn out in 1st phase of Elections in Assam, West Bengal
US President Joe Biden invites 40 world leaders including PM Modi to Global Summit on Climate
India and Bangladesh want to see stability, love and peace in world: PM Modi
After Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan tests positive for COVID-19
J&K Administrative Council approves development of 7 new trekking routes in various wildlife protected areas

AMN

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in a mega push to promote eco-tourism, the Administrative Council, under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved development of 7 new trekking routes in various wildlife protected areas by the Wildlife Department in coordination with Tourism Department.

To promote tourism in the forest hinterland without disturbing the ecological balance in the protected areas, the Administrative Council also approved opening-up of existing infrastructure and resources of the Forest Department including rest houses/inspection huts to tourists and wildlife enthusiasts. Worth to mention, the decision will allow online booking of 29 forest rest houses/inspection huts in Kashmir and Jammu divisions; under a common brand and logo from 1st May 2021.

The Department of Forest, Ecology & Environment was directed to put in place a user-friendly online portal for booking identified rest houses on a first-come, first-serve basis as per their availability and intake capacity. The Department was directed to refurbish and open another batch of 58 rest houses/huts to tourists by 1st July 2021. Pertinently, these accommodations are located in different forest divisions at the quaintest places amidst pristine nature and were reserved for forest officers to be utilized only during official tours in connection with conservation, protection, and management of forests and wildlife.

Meanwhile, the Administrative Council also approved development of new trekking routes in various wildlife conservation reserves across the Union Territory. The trekking avenues range from short day-long treks up and down mountain slopes, to long-trans-mountain traverses involving a week of trekking and camping in the wilderness and these routes pass through scenic splendors, with wild fauna and flora. The development of these trekking routes will provide gainful employment to the local population and tap the adventure/eco-tourism potential of the UT.

