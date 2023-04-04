J&K administration to set up Emergency Operation Centers in all districts to minimise damage of natural disasters

AMN

Jammu and Kashmir’s administration has decided to set up state-of-the-art Emergency Operation Centers (EOC) in all the districts of the Union Territory to minimize the damage caused by natural disasters in the region.

The project will have a complete disaster management plan under National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP) 2019, and it will be implemented in all 20 districts.

The UT administration has signed an MOU with the NDMA for the implementation of an Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) to coordinate disaster calls on Dial No. 112.

J&K falls in earthquake zone IV and V and is also highly prone to flood damage. The construction of EOC has started in Budgam district.

The Government is also engaging around 1.5 lakh community volunteers in three phases, including 15 thousand volunteers in the first phase, 35 thousand in the second phase and 1 lakh volunteers in the third phase.

The focus is on building the capacity of all stakeholders to respond promptly to disasters in a planned manner so as to reduce loss of life and economic losses in various forms.

The Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction is working on identifying various hazards that threaten J&K.