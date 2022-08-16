J&k: 7 ITBP personnel Killed in road accident in Pahalgam

AMN / WEB DESK

A bus carrying ITBP personnel of 4th and 5th Bn, returning from deployment at Poshpathri camp on Shri Amarnathji route in Jammu and Kashmir,, met with an accident at Zig Mour in Pahalgam area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district today.

The bus carrying a total of 41 persons, 39 ITBP Jawans and 2 personnel from J & K Police was on its way to Jammu.

As per reports, the bus skidded off the road and plunged 250 feet into a gorge.

The death toll has risen to seven (07) as of now. However, it could increase as some of the injured jawans undergoing treatment are reported to be in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed his deepest anguish and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families over the loss of their loved ones in the bus accident. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and assured that all possible assistance will be provided to the injured personnel.