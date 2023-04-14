J&K: 62 injured after footbridge collapse in Udhampur’s Bani Sangam

WEB DESK

At least sixty two people, including several children, were injured on Friday when a footbridge collapsed in Udhampur district of Jammu division, Jammu and Kashmir.

Out of 62 persons, 25 were seriously injured and were referred to district hospital Udhampur and 6 were further referred to Government Medical Colleg, Jammu for specialized treatment.

The incident took place at Beni Sangam in Bain village of Chenani block in Udhampur district during Baisakhi celebrations. People in large numbers were on the bridge when it collapsed. Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar said the bridge collapsed due to overloading as large number of people were on it at the time of the accident and there is no causality.

Soon after the incident, Police and relief teams rushed to the spot and began the rescue operations. Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Kritika Jyotsana said.

The injured have been admitted to Chenani hospital, they said.

Four of the injured are being taken to District Hospital Udhampur, the officials added.

Videos and pictures purporting to show the extent of damage in the far-flung Chenani block have become widely circulated on social media.