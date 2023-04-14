इंडियन आवाज़     15 Apr 2023 01:21:32      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

J&K: 62 injured after footbridge collapse in Udhampur’s Bani Sangam

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image
@RisingKashmir

WEB DESK

At least sixty two people, including several children, were injured on Friday when a footbridge collapsed in Udhampur district of Jammu division, Jammu and Kashmir.

Out of 62 persons, 25 were seriously injured and were referred to district hospital Udhampur and 6 were further referred to Government Medical Colleg, Jammu for specialized treatment.

The incident took place at Beni Sangam in Bain village of Chenani block in Udhampur district during Baisakhi celebrations. People in large numbers were on the bridge when it collapsed. Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar said the bridge collapsed due to overloading as large number of people were on it at the time of the accident and there is no causality.

Soon after the incident, Police and relief teams rushed to the spot and began the rescue operations. Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Kritika Jyotsana said.

Police and relief teams rushed to the spot and began rescue operations, the officials said.

The injured have been admitted to Chenani hospital, they said.

Four of the injured are being taken to District Hospital Udhampur, the officials added.

Videos and pictures purporting to show the extent of damage in the far-flung Chenani block have become widely circulated on social media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

@Powered By: Logicsart