J&K: 6 persons injured in twin mysterious blast in Narwal area of Jammu

AMN

IRIn Jammu and Kashmir, at least six persons were injured in a twin mysterious blast in the Narwal area of Jammu today. Mysterious blasts were reported in yard number 7 of Transport Nagar in Narwal, known as a hub of trucks. ADGP, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said that the blasts were reported from two vehicles, leading to injuries to six persons. The injured have been evacuated to a nearby hospital and the area has been cordoned off. Senior Police officers along with other police personnel are at the spot and further investigations are underway. More details are awaited.

