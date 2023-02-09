इंडियन आवाज़     09 Feb 2023 07:19:43      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

J&K: 3rd edition of Khelo India National Winter Games all set to take place at Gulmarg

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The third edition of five-day Khelo India National Winter Games is all set to take place at Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir beginning tomorrow.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs Shri Anurag Singh Thakur is participating in the opening ceremony and is arriving in Kashmir today. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur is scheduled to arrive at world famous Ski resort at Gulmarg today in the afternoon to participate in the opening ceremony of the third edition of Khelo India Winter Games at Gulmarg Golf Club tomorrow. The mega event will be held from 10th to 14 th of this month. More than 1500 athletes across the country will participate in nine different winter sports disciplines. The event will encourage the Youth towards winter sports and also boost tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, on 4th of this month, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister for Youth Services and Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur had jointly launched the Mascot, Theme Song and Jersy for the third edition of Khelo India National Winter games at Raj Bhawan in Jammu.

Notably, the first edition of the Khelo India Winter Games took place in 2020 and Jammu Kashmir Union Territory had the distinction to have topped in both the editions of the Khelo India National Winter Games so far.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

RBI بھارتیہ ریزروبینک نے ریپوریٹ میں 25 بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ کیا ہے

AMN ریزروبینک آف انڈیا نے ریپوریٹ میں 25بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ ...

آل انڈیا مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ کی مجلس عاملہ کے اجلاس میں متعدد تجاویز منظور کی گئیں

لکھنؤ، ۵؍ فروری ۲۰۲۳ءدارالعلوم ندوۃ العلماء لکھنؤمیں آل انڈ ...

ترکی میں 7 اعشاریہ 8 شدت کا زلزلہ آنے سے 500 سے زیادہ افراد کی ہلاک

ترکی کے جنوبی حصے میں آج سات اعشاریہ آٹھ شدت کا شدید زلزلہ آن ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

PEC demands a fair probe into death of Journalist in Maharashtra

Shashikant Warishe died after he was mowed down in Rajapur by a vehicle allegedly being driven by Pandharinath ...

Journalist Siddiqui Kappan Released From Jail After 28 Months

NEW DELHI / Lucknow: Journalist from Kerala Siddique Kappan released from Lucknow jail Thursday after bein ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan & US reaffirms commitment to advance free & open Indo-Pacific

The Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment ...

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

@Powered By: Logicsart