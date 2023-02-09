J&K: 3rd edition of Khelo India National Winter Games all set to take place at Gulmarg

AMN

The third edition of five-day Khelo India National Winter Games is all set to take place at Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir beginning tomorrow.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs Shri Anurag Singh Thakur is participating in the opening ceremony and is arriving in Kashmir today. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur is scheduled to arrive at world famous Ski resort at Gulmarg today in the afternoon to participate in the opening ceremony of the third edition of Khelo India Winter Games at Gulmarg Golf Club tomorrow. The mega event will be held from 10th to 14 th of this month. More than 1500 athletes across the country will participate in nine different winter sports disciplines. The event will encourage the Youth towards winter sports and also boost tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, on 4th of this month, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister for Youth Services and Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur had jointly launched the Mascot, Theme Song and Jersy for the third edition of Khelo India National Winter games at Raj Bhawan in Jammu.

Notably, the first edition of the Khelo India Winter Games took place in 2020 and Jammu Kashmir Union Territory had the distinction to have topped in both the editions of the Khelo India National Winter Games so far.