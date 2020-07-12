J&K: 3 Militants killed in an encounter in Sopore

AGENCIES

Three militants were killed by security forces today in an encounter in Sopore area of Baramulla district.

According to the police, a joint team of Sopore Police, Army’s 22 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF laid a Cordon-and-Search-Operation in Reban village of Sopore on a specific intelligence input.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them which was retaliated by the joint security team, triggering off an encounter in which three terrorists were killed.

The identity of the slain terrorists is being ascertained. Search operation in the area was going on when the reports last came in.