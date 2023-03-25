इंडियन आवाज़     25 Mar 2023 01:11:19      انڈین آواز
J&K: 270 KM long Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) closed for vehicular traffic last night due to landslides

Published On: By

AMN

The 270 km long Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) which connects Kashmir valley with the rest of the country was closed for vehicular traffic last night due to landslides.

The National Highway was blocked at several places between Ramban and Ramsu due to landslides and shooting stones triggered by the incessant heavy rainfall since midnight.

The rains triggered multiple landslides at Cafetaria Mod, Mehad and Marog in Ramban sector besides Gangru Magerkot and Mom Passi in Ramsu sector due to which hundred of vehicles are stranded on the National Highway. Due to the incessant heavy rainfall the the road clearance operation is being hampered.

The Traffic Police has advised travelers to avoid traveling on the National Highway today and check the status of the road from Traffic Control Units of Ramban, Srinagar and Jammu before starting their journey on the National Highway.

