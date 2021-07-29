Remdesivir drug moved from Prohibited to Restricted Category of Exports: Govt
Parliament adjourned for the day due to ruckus over Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues
US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken arrives New Delhi
Basavaraj Bommai to be sworn in as new CM of Karnataka today
PM Modi asks BJP MPs to become part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
J&K: 20 people missing after cloudburst in Kishtwar district

Rescue operations underway

The rescue operations were underway today to trace 20 people missing after a cloudburst hit Honzar village in Kishtwar district of Jammu division with authorities pressing more teams into action.

The joint rescue operation by police, Army and SDRF is going on in full swing to locate the missing people. It is worth to mention that most parts of Jammu region have been receiving incessant rains for the past few days and the MeT department has predicted widespread intermittent rain across J&K till July 30.

Olympics Shooting; Manu Bhaker in contention in the Women’s 25M Pistol

By Harpal Singh Bedi Putting behind couple of poor performance, Manu Bhaker fired superb 292 out of 300 and ...

Olympic Hockey: India overpowers Argentina 3-1,confirm place in quarter finals

Harpal Singh Bedi Playing an all-out attacking game India overpowered defending champion Argentina 3-1 for ...

Olympic Men’s Hockey: India to face defending champion Argentina in fourth league match

By Harpal Singh Bedi Virtually assured of a place in quarter finals, a confident India will look for their ...

خبرنامہ

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

