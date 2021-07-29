J&K: 20 people missing after cloudburst in Kishtwar district

Rescue operations underway
AMN
The rescue operations were underway today to trace 20 people missing after a cloudburst hit Honzar village in Kishtwar district of Jammu division with authorities pressing more teams into action.
The joint rescue operation by police, Army and SDRF is going on in full swing to locate the missing people. It is worth to mention that most parts of Jammu region have been receiving incessant rains for the past few days and the MeT department has predicted widespread intermittent rain across J&K till July 30.