JJM: Over 4.17 crore rural households have been provided with new tap water connection

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Government has said that more than 4.17 crore rural households have been provided with new tap water connection under Jal Jeevan Mission. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced this mission on 15th August, 2019, which aims to provide tap water connections to every rural household in the country by 2024.

At the time of announcement, about 3.23 crore rural households were having tap water connections. Jal Shakti Ministry said, now more than 7.41 crore rural households in the country are getting assured tap water in their homes. The motto of Jal Jeevan Mission is Building Partnership and Changing Lives.

The Ministry said, a webinar was organized today by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation with the Sector Partners selected for National Jal Jeevan Mission. During this webinar, Sector Partners were urged to work with the mission with a responsible and responsive approach to holistically address the challenges like depleting water sources, increasing water quality-issues and competing water demands from various sectors.