JIH chief releases ‘A Guide to Moral Rectitude’



Javed Akhtar / NEW DELHI



Jamaat-e-Islami Hind chief Syed Sadatullah Husaini has stressed the need for publication of Islamic literature in English, especially for kids. He said while releasing a book on Hadith, “A Guide to Moral Rectitude” in New Delhi today.

The book has been published by the Board of Islamic Publications.

The Jamaat chief also underlined the need for e-marketing of Islamic books and hoped that the functionaries of the Board will pay attention to it.

The Jamaat leader appreciated the presentation of the book in a professional manner.



Earlier, Dr. Waquar Anwar, Secretary of the Board, in his introductory remarks, presented the entire project of publication of books by the Board. He also threw light on the logo of the Board as well as the pattern and paper and printing quality of the book.