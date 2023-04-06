Jharkhand: State Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto, dies during medical treatment at MGM Hospital, Chennai

AMN

State Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA from Dumri seat died today during his medical treatment in MGM Hospital in Chennai. The Education and Excise Department of Jharkhand has announced two days of State mourning on April 6 & 7.

Earlier, Mr Mahto had undergone lung replacement during first wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Chennai. Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Leader of opposition Babulal Marandi and many other senior political leaders have expressed grief on his untimely demise.